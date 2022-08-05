Kion and Booz Allen Hamilton help government agencies manage their multi-cloud environments

Kion has partnered with Booz Allen Hamilton. This partnership will join Kion’s cloud enablement solution with Booz Allen’s technology transformation and managed services expertise to provide government clients with complete cloud management and governance capabilities.

As application migration initiatives and the adoption of cloud-native capabilities accelerate across the public sector, more agencies are facing challenges in their multi-cloud environments. These challenges include manual labor to manage daily operations and security threats, along with a lack of financial oversight. However, the effort to overcome these challenges often results in numerous solutions that require unique setup and management while leaving opportunities to realize cloud value and innovation on the table.

To solve these challenges, Kion and Booz Allen will help government agencies govern and manage their multi-cloud environment with a solution for automation, financial controls, and compliance that supports the needs of agency missions.

“Kion is a self-hosted software solution that works across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, along with air-gapped regions deployed across different security fabrics – attributes that are extremely important to our government customers,” said Brian Price, CEO and co-founder of Kion.

“We’ve helped numerous government agencies accelerate their cloud maturity by realizing 10 times faster cloud provisioning, 30% or more savings in monthly cloud spending, and enhanced cloud security automation to help satisfy compliance standards like FedRAMP. We look forward to partnering with Booz Allen through their technology and managed services offering to help more government agencies who require additional experience and support. Our goal of this partnership is to further demonstrate how a well-managed and governed cloud can enable organizations to innovate faster.”, said Price.

The Kion cloud enablement platform is part of Booz Allen’s managed services solution, providing the automation, financial management, and compliance capabilities necessary for public cloud governance and management. Kion, coupled with transformation practices of Booz Allen, will empower agencies to get the complete visibility, context, and control to ensure mission execution in the cloud.

“Booz Allen has long been a leader in supporting the federal government’s digital modernization efforts and leveraging the cloud as a gateway to mission systems innovation,” said Dan Tucker, senior vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s cloud and data engineering solutions for citizen services.

“This partnership combines Booz Allen’s approach to technical transformation and acceleration with Kion’s best-in-class cloud enablement platform. Together, we will act as a force multiplier and empower our clients’ cloud migration and adoption journeys with the best long-term solution tailored for each organization’s mission.”, he continued.