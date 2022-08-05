New infosec products of the week: August 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Claroty, Fortinet, Qualys, Scrut Automation, Sony, and VIPRE Security.

Qualys CyberSecurity Asset Management 2.0 with EASM identifies unknown internet-facing assets

Qualys announced it is adding External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities to the Qualys Cloud Platform. Qualys CyberSecurity Asset Management 2.0 with EASM enables organizations to continuously monitor and reduce the entire enterprise attack surface including internal and internet-facing assets and discover previously unidentified exposures.

Sony in-camera forgery proof technology available for Alpha 7 IV camera

With Sony’s in-camera signing mode activated, images are immediately cryptographically signed by the camera processor upon capture. Following this, any pixel modification, tampering or potential forgery will cancel the image signature, as the image manipulation will be detected by the customer’s own certificate server during examination.

Fortinet announces FortiGate 4800F to improve security for hyperscale data centers and 5G networks

The FortiGate 4800F series NGFW delivers high speed networking, increased scalability, and optimized performance features. Enterprises and service providers using the FortiGate NGFW can manage all of their security risks with the IPS, SSL inspection, and threat protection. The FortiGate 4800F series can be deployed at the enterprise edge, the hybrid and hyperscale data center core, and across internal segments.

Scrut Automation Risk Management allows customers to prioritize and manage risks

Scrut Risk Management is an assessment tool that combines all required elements of risk management, including mapping standard specific controls to risks, tracking compliance progress against each mitigated risk, and computing inherent and residual risk – under one umbrella.

Claroty xDome drives cyber and operational resilience for industrial enterprises

Claroty xDome automatically profiles all XIoT assets and their communication patterns in order to generate a baseline for normal network behavior, characterize legitimate traffic to weed out false positive anomalies, and alert users in real-time to both known, unknown, and emerging threats.

VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response protects SMBs against malware and other malicious attacks

VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), was designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and IT partners navigate the complexities of EDR management from a single, easy-to-use console. It constantly scans files, processes, and network activity for known and unknown threats and instantly alerts you to suspicious behaviors.