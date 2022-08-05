VMware Carbon Black Workload strenghtens security posture for AWS customers

VMware has released VMware Carbon Black Workload for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver protection purpose-built for securing both traditional and modern workloads.

Using a single unified console that integrates into existing infrastructure, security and information technology (IT) teams can reduce attack surface and strengthen security postures, while achieving consistent and unified visibility for workloads running on AWS, VMware Cloud and on-premises.

“Security and IT teams lack visibility and control in highly dynamic and distributed environments,” said Jason Rolleston, vice president of product management and co-general manager for VMware’s Security Business Unit.

“VMware Carbon Black Workload for AWS improves collaboration between these teams via a single consolidated platform for all workloads, regardless of where they’re running, to help defenders see and stop more threats. This real-time visibility into workloads helps prevent attacks on your most valuable assets and provides AWS customers a finite surface area to protect.”, Rolleston continued.

By enabling security teams to see workloads that are ephemeral and transient in nature, VMware Carbon Black Workload for AWS provides authoritative context to help AWS customers better secure applications.

Automatic gathering and listing of vulnerabilities help identify risk and harden workloads, further shrinking the attack surface, while CI/CD packages for sensor deployment further simplify agent lifecycle management. Additionally, by onboarding their AWS account, AWS customers can achieve more complete, comprehensive, and deeper visibility into the workloads that extend beyond when the VMware Carbon Black Workload sensor was first deployed.

VMware Carbon Black Workload for AWS combines foundational vulnerability assessment and workload hardening with next-generation antivirus (NGAV) to analyze attacker behavior patterns over time and help stop attacks.

With enterprise threat hunting for workloads that includes behavioral endpoint detection and response (EDR), AWS customers can turn threat intelligence into a prevention policy to avoid hunting for the same threat twice. This telemetry feeds into VMware Contexa, a threat intelligence cloud that shrinks the gap between attackers and defenders while enabling visibility, control, and anomaly detection for workloads.