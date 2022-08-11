Zentera Systems appoints Stephanie Fohn and Sreeni Kancharla to its Advisory Board

Zentera Systems board of directors has named Stephanie Fohn and Sreeni Kancharla to its advisory board. Together they bring business and technical acumen and years of security experience to Zentera.

“Stephanie and Sreeni are each well-respected in the cybersecurity community for their technical expertise and accomplishments,” said Jaushin Lee, president and CEO of Zentera. “We are excited to have them join us to contribute to the next phase of our global expansion and product evolution.”

Fohn has served as the CEO of multiple cybersecurity and technology companies, including WhiteHat Security, NeuVector, Remotium, and Rundeck, and has also served in senior executive positions at SecurityFocus and Tripwire. She has a strong track record for building teams and delivering aggressive growth, which has led to multiple successful acquisitions.

“The industry has reached an inflection point, and customers can no longer accept simple point solutions,” said Fohn. “Zentera’s Zero Trust security is fully integrated, providing holistic protection for applications and data in IT, OT, and cloud. I am excited to help the company scale to meet the urgent industry need to deploy effective prevention.”

Kancharla is a VP and CISO of Cadence Design Systems, a leader in computational software, and has also served in senior executive positions at The Walt Disney Company, Symantec, Safeway, and Sun Microsystems. He is a recognized thought leader in cybersecurity with a proven track record in intellectual property (IP) and content protection, cloud security, and application security.

“Enterprises are under pressure to upgrade to Zero Trust security to defend the enterprise against increasingly persistent cyber attacks, and Zentera has provided customers with peace of mind through its award-winning networking, security, and access capabilities,” said Kancharla.

“We have found Zentera’s security solutions unique and easy to adopt at Cadence, and I look forward to helping the company continue to build on its strong foundation and providing strategic recommendations for new capabilities to add to its platform.”, Kancharla continued.

Zentera’s CoIP Platform decouples network security from network infrastructure, delivering Zero Trust security protection and secure access for applications and data in any existing compute or networking environment.