Neustar collaborates with Snowflake to improve identity management and data governance

Neustar has launched Neustar Unified Identity natively on Snowflake Marketplace, offering customers the ability to execute identity resolution across the Snowflake Media Data Cloud without data leaving the platform.

Neustar developed the solution using the Snowflake Native Application Framework, with the goal of providing joint customers the data hygiene, enrichment, and data collaboration capabilities they need to thrive in a marketing world through the Neustar Unified Identity application.

The native Unified Identity application gives clients direct access to Neustar’s data, identity graph, and machine learning capabilities to power identity resolution use cases across their customer and partner data. Clients can connect disparate consumer data across offline and online sources to ensure accuracy across people, devices, and households.

“Neustar Unified Identity will allow our joint customers to accelerate and secure their data collaboration initiatives by leveraging the speed, scale, and performance of Snowflake’s platform,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media, Entertainment and Advertising Vertical at Snowflake.

“We believe this new application will empower customers to more quickly and seamlessly unlock data for business value. Neustar’s decade of experience in identity resolution and advanced machine learning ensures joint customers’ most pressing identity management and data governance needs are being addressed in our clean room.”, Stratton continued.

Snowflake clients can leverage the Neustar Unified Identity application to:

Protect and govern their consumer data assets by accessing identity resolution in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud through Snowflake’s clean room capabilities

Power privacy-enhanced data collaboration with brands and media partners across the marketing landscape

Maintain information about consumers with data updates

“Brands and publishers need to enter into sustainable data partnerships to find new customer insights, and connect the dots across marketing channels and devices,” said Ryan Engle, VP Identity Products at Neustar, a TransUnion company.

“This partnership ensures that Snowflake clients can improve their consumer data quality while transforming their ability to collaborate with partners without sharing sensitive customer data. That’s a win-win in the privacy-first marketing and measurement future.”, Engle continued.