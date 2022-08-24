Nearly half of enterprises have fallen victim to a ransomware attack, of which nearly all have had little choice but to heed their attackers, according to the Q2 CISO Circuit report from YL Ventures. The financial disruption, privacy implications and operational failure danger caused by ransomware are often too critical to suffer. This is especially true in cases involving critical infrastructure, including water treatment and hospital networks.

For now, CISOs see little need for a point solution to cover ransomware risk, believing instead in utilizing a full security stack for a multi-layered approach that addresses many security concerns at once. However, as ransomware monetization strategies continue to evolve and intensify, cybersecurity executives must keep a close eye on the cloud. Digital transformation will inevitably require adjusted security stacks to address this growing area of risk.

