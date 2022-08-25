Contrast Security appoints Tom Kellermann as SVP of Cyber Strategy

Contrast Security announced the appointment of Tom Kellermann, who will serve as the company’s Senior Vice President of Cyber Strategy.

As a Contrast leader, Kellermann will be responsible for developing and overseeing the company’s government and financial sector strategy, which will include advising government agencies, standard bodies, financial institutions, insurers and regulators. In addition, Kellermann will facilitate a new, industrywide approach to sharing strategic, software-layer cyberintelligence.

“While there has been some progress to increase the information sharing of cyberintelligence between the private and public sectors, as an industry we are still missing a significant opportunity to really strengthen the collective position against software attacks,” said Alan Naumann, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Contrast Security. “One of Tom’s personal missions is to work towards the advancement and proactive defense of both the nation’s critical infrastructure and financial sector. I believe his addition to the team will help us accelerate the impact of Contrast’s offerings and increase our ability to be a great partner in those sectors.”

Kellermann has more than 23 years of experience, which will be critical as Contrast expands its work with the government and financial sectors. Prior to joining Contrast, he held the positions of Head of Cybersecurity Strategy for VMware and Chief Cybersecurity Officer for Carbon Black Inc. In 2020, he was appointed to the Cyber Investigations Advisory Board for the United States Secret Service and was appointed a commissioner on the Commission on Cyber Security in 2008 for the 44th president of the United States.

“In 2022, the digital transformation of organizations has been hijacked due to the surge in application attacks and attacks on APIs. In order to combat growing threats, we must not only shift left in cybersecurity but build security into the entire SDLC [Software Development Life Cycle] in order to defend from within,” said Tom Kellermann, Senior Vice President of Cyber Strategy at Contrast Security. “I am proud to join Contrast Security, and Jeff Williams — who I believe is a pioneer in the industry — to lead cyber strategy and drive our mission of protecting code security and ultimately the software that we rely on daily.”