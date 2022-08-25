Quivr raises $3.55 million to help people create a secure digital identity

Quivr has raised $3.55M in seed round funding. Led by Infinity Ventures Crypto, with participation from Jason Zeng (Co-Founder of Tencent), C2 Ventures, Sfermion and FBG Capital, this investment will be used to launch the platform to the public, allowing consumers the opportunity to create their very own social graph, serving as a “digital résumé” that verifies behaviors and interests via badges.

This funding will allow Quivr to maintain its mission to allow anyone the opportunity to represent their most complete self as real and authenticated online as they can offline, with the goal of making the digital world more humanistic and trusted.

Founded by executives from Pearpop, Bridgewater, Vivun and more, Quivr will validate and authenticate the user’s personal interests/online footprint through a mobile app that is connected directly to other social platforms (i.e. Twitter, Spotify, LinkedIn, etc). Once they claim their verification “badge,” it is then minted into its own NFT, and recorded on the blockchain.

App features will include:

Connect multiple social graphs into a single interoperable and portable wallet

On-chain badging system to authenticate expertise, credentials, activities and passions

Gamification for unlocking rare and unique badges for personal achievements

“At Quivr, our mission is to create a secure digital identity – powered by you, for everyone to represent their most complete self online and offline. We’re working to make the digital world a more human world; we believe people are best understood and represented when we embrace all parts of our human identity. Quivr allows people to express their unique selves on the web, with a trusted layer of verification.” said Raymond Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Quivr.

Through unique badges that validates your true identity, the platform will aggregate from all other social channels to create one place where users can be their most authentic self.

Quivr will impact the web3 landscape by establishing a universal social identification system for its digital audience. By year’s end, users will have the chance to use their badges and credentials to be awarded access to most relevant communities, DAOs or NFTs, whether it’s with artists, exclusive events, and other incentives that align with their verified interests.

The updated version will also include:

Social Endorsement Protocol to enable user generated consensus validation

Query and Monetization Engine for brands and artist to micro-target true fans and customers

“Quivr will allow us to stand apart from other musicians in the space by identifying and segmenting our super fans across both web2 and web3 channels.” said Dean Wilson & deadmau5 (720Mau5).