Cisco names Sarah Rae Murphy to its board of directors

Cisco has appointed Sarah Rae Murphy to its board of directors.

“Sarah is a highly accomplished leader, and we are excited to welcome her to the Cisco Board,” said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco.

“She’s played a pivotal role leading a large enterprise organization through a transformation aimed at enhancing customer experience—a track record that will help shape Cisco’s strategy for supporting our customers as they leverage our technology to drive their businesses forward.”, Robbins continued.

Murphy served in several executive roles during her 16 years at United Airlines, most recently as chief procurement officer and senior vice president of Global Sourcing.

Throughout her time at United, Murphy served in leadership roles ranging from financial to operational and customer-facing in nature, including as senior vice president for United Express, vice president of Global Operations Strategy, Planning and Design and vice president of Financial Planning and Analysis.

Prior to joining United in 2006, Murphy served as an analyst at Merrill Lynch in its investment banking division.

Murphy holds a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research – Engineering Management Systems from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science.

In addition to Murphy, Cisco board members include: M. Michele Burns, Wesley G. Bush, Michael D. Capellas, Mark Garrett, John D. Harris II, Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, Roderick C. McGeary, Chuck Robbins, Brenton L. Saunders, Dr. Lisa Su, and Marianna Tessel.