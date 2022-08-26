New infosec products of the week: August 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Drata, Ntrinsec, PlainID, Privitar, and ReasonLabs.

Drata Risk Management provides organizations with a central view of all potential risks

Drata launched Risk Management, enabling customers to manage end-to-end risk programs by continuously monitoring, identifying, assessing, and treating risks. Drata’s Risk Management tool comes with a library of threat-based risks based on established sources, such as NIST SP 800-30, ISO 27005 and HIPAA guidelines.

Ntrinsec’s key security automation platform removes security risks around encryption key reuse

Integrating with third-party key management systems (KMS), hard security modules (HSMs), certificate authorities, and cloud providers, Ntrinsec offers full automation around all key lifecycle processes. Users can map all keys and host machines within the platform to ensure proper key hygiene and identify exploitable key reuse.

PlainID Authorization Platform solves enterprise challenges associated with access control

PlainID has released its “Authorization-as-a-Service,” SaaS-enabled Authorization Platform. This release also introduces PlainID’s Visual Policy Map which enables administrators to visualize the impacts of policies, resulting in a better understanding of the relationships between who can access what and when.

Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform provides self-service access to data in real time

The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform uses a policy-based approach that enables organizations to comply with privacy regulations and protect customer trust with security and privacy capabilities built into data operations.

ReasonLabs Online Browser Security protects consumers from complex and rapidly-evolving cyber threats

ReasonLabs has launched its newest product, Online Browser Security, providing real-time, 24/7 protection against malicious URLs, phishing, harmful extensions, suspicious downloads, intrusive cookies and trackers, unauthorized notifications, and pop-ups.