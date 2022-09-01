Secureworks partners with Netskope and SCADAfence to protect users against threats

Secureworks announced the expansion of its alliances program into several new solution areas. With threats expanding into critical production environments and the service edge, detection capabilities must expand, too.

Through two new partners, Netskope and SCADAfence, Secureworks widens the range of potential security vulnerabilities addressed by Secureworks Taegis XDR to include Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Operational Technology (OT), and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). Now, more organizations than ever can benefit from better detection with increased value.

By announcing new and fast-developing partnerships with two technology partners across new alliance domains, Secureworks is continuing to focus on Secureworks Taegis as a unifying XDR platform. Taegis is easily integrated with customers through continuously growing open technology and broad integration capabilities that provide the best detection and fastest response without vendor lock-in.

“We’re bringing together the best of breed detection and response capabilities across domains where we see the threat landscape most exposed to adversary attacks,” said Chris Bell of Secureworks. “As part of our mission to help secure human progress, we will continue to forge new alliances that can deliver technology innovation while incorporating new threat intelligence into the methods and intentions of the adversary.”

As a leader in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework for converged networking and security, Netskope has pioneered a unique approach for protecting data and people across devices and applications, inside and outside the traditional company network. Integration between Netskope and Secureworks will enable customers to perform all investigations and apply detectors using Secureworks Taegis for a more holistic view of threats and business risks – widening the aperture of cyber environments all the way to the edge.

“Hybrid work is the new normal, and our customers look for complete SASE solutions to enable performance, deliver data, protect against threats, and maximize return-on-investment,” said Andy Horwitz, VP of Business Development at Netskope. “We are pleased to partner with Secureworks to provide visibility and control over threats and continuously manage risk across the whole of the hybrid work environment, from cloud applications to IoT devices.”

The partnership with SCADAfence will see Secureworks expand its Taegis platform into operational technology (OT) and ICS through SCADAfence integration.

In partnership with SCADAfence, Secureworks expands Taegis XDR into the Industrial environment, bringing intelligence from OT into a unified view with all other security telemetry across the IT landscape. SCADAfence extends industry leading insights, awareness, and asset discovery to a truly open XDR platform giving security analysts greater context around the threats they are investigating.

“The opportunity for a truly open XDR platform to integrate with the leading OT platform in SCADAfence provides the potential for organizations to streamline a security analyst workload by providing context and enrichment from events occurring across the entire IT and OT landscape, while enabling longer-term data retention with the combined data set,” said Paul Smith, Field CTO of SCADAfence. “This partnership with Secureworks will allow our joint customers to use a truly integrated OT plus XDR offering.”