Zilla Security raises $13.5M to accelerate growth and expand product development

Zilla Security has announced the completion of a $13.5 million Series A funding. Tola Capital and FirstMark Capital co led the round with support from Pillar VC.

“Today, organizations recognize that identity is the new perimeter when it comes to cloud security,” said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security.

“But making sure that the right identities always have the right access across complex, siloed, and dynamic cloud environments can be a daunting task. Zilla eliminates all the complexity in managing identities and permissions by combining identity governance and cloud security into one platform. We’ve created the only identity security solution, purpose-built to automate the monitoring and lifecycle of user and machine entitlements through no-code integration across all environments.”, Taneja continued.

Zilla’s platform is addressing one of the biggest challenges organizations face today – identity security. Zilla delivers cross-organizational access visibility and reviews, risk detection, continuous change tracking, and the ability to remediate the drift in permissions that occurs over time.

The company is suited to solve the challenge of managing identities (human, machine, and APIs) and entitlements based on its robotic automation technology, Zilla Universal Sync (ZUS). ZUS delivers connectivity that enables enterprises to onboard any application, service or platform in the cloud or on-premises.

“Security teams need to understand their identity systems in order to secure the company against a wide range of threats. We have seen this as a challenge for many years and were excited to find that Zilla offers a simple solution to provide complete visibility to security teams across all their identity platforms,” said Aaron Fleishman, Partner at Tola Capital.

“We are thrilled to partner with Deepak, Nitin, and the Zilla team and invest in a truly security-focused identity solution.”, Fleishman continued.

“Zilla is revolutionizing the identity security market,” said Amish Jani, Founder and Partner of FirstMark Capital.

“The deep domain expertise the team has in identity management has enabled Zilla to significantly advance how enterprise organizations manage identity security across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.”, said Jani.

The new funding comes at a time of strong growth and company momentum. Since its market entry in April 2021, Zilla powers more than fifty enterprise customers enabling them to automate security and compliance with access reviews, access risk remediation, and continuous change tracking.

The new capital will be used to accelerate growth, expand product development, and launch new go-to-market channels.