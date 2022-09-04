Barracuda names Chris Ross as CRO

Barracuda has unveiled that security, storage and channel veteran Chris Ross has been appointed CRO, responsible for worldwide sales and partnerships. Ross joined Barracuda in 2015 as senior vice president of international sales and brings over 30 years of technology experience to the company.

As CRO, Ross will focus on accelerating the company’s current growth trajectory across its geographic sales regions.

“We are delighted that Chris has taken on this role at what is an exciting time for Barracuda,” said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda.

“Supported by KKR, we are driving innovation across the business as we evolve our integrated suite of advanced security solutions to meet the needs of customers and partners. Since joining Barracuda, Chris has driven rapid expansion and acceleration of Barracuda’s international business. As CRO, he will help our worldwide sales team to harness best practice, power growth, drive efficiency and further deepen the alignment of sales with key supporting functions.”, Naguib continued.

“I am excited to be taking this next step in my journey at Barracuda,” said Chris Ross, CRO at Barracuda.

“This is a pivotal time for the company, as we embark on the next stage of our accelerated growth journey and complete the acquisition with KKR. I’ll be working to integrate our global sales teams and to share and adopt best practices across the teams as we deliver our next generation cloud-first cybersecurity solutions that protect our customers from the ever-evolving threat landscape.”, Ross continued.