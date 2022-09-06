Valeo Networks acquires Alura Business Solutions and expands its MSSP reach

Valeo Networks has acquired Alura Business Solutions. Financial terms are not being released.

Alura Business Solutions provides IT solutions for organizations in a number of markets, including manufacturing, non-profit, and healthcare.

It will operate as DBA Alura Business Solutions (A Valeo Networks Company). The company will continue its normal operations out of its location in Plymouth Meeting.

Alura was founded in 2005, and has provided customized IT solutions for small and mid-sized organizations in and around Plymouth Meeting. It has implemented managed IT services that enhance security, increase productivity, and maintain exceptional operational reliability for its clients.

“Our efforts to scale Valeo continues its forward momentum. The acquisition of Alura gives us a robust presence in the Northeast and truly expands our national footprint,” said Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks.

“We are excited to have Alura join our team of companies.”, Mack continued.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Valeo Networks family,” said Jason Derstine, CEO & President, Alura Business Solutions.

“We are now part of one of the largest MSSPs in the United States, and we are extremely honored to become a Valeo company. We can continue to serve our existing clients, and will be able offer even more services than ever before, and reach into new areas. This is a very humbling and proud moment for our organization.”, Derstine continued.