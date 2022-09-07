Netcore Cloud appoints David Stewart as SVP for Sales and Business Development

Netcore Cloud has appointed David Stewart as Senior Vice President for Sales and Business Development. This appointment comes following the company’s recent announcement to be generating 40% of revenue from international markets by 2025, with a greater focus on the US and Europe.

Netcore Cloud’s recent Email Benchmark Report, which is a study of 100bn emails, has highlighted that adoption of AI & ML technology is driving higher inboxing in North America. Given its expertise in using the power of AI and ML in email marketing, Netcore Cloud sees an opportunity to expand further in this region. David represents a seasoned sales leader with in-depth domain expertise in Digital Marketing, Mobile, Data, and ML. He has honed various leadership roles at global organizations across Camera IQ, ZineOne and Treeline Inc.,to name a few.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhitabh Bhaskar, International CEO at Netcore Cloud, said, “With David’s appointment, we at Netcore Cloud have undertaken another strategic move towards our US expansion aspiration. Given his extensive pool of experience in Sales and, more specifically, his in-depth understanding of SaaS, we are confident about his contribution towards scaling up our business in these regions. We look forward to reaching new targets with his support.”

David Stewart added, “I am thrilled to join the senior leadership team at Netcore to continue our growth in North and South America. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join a company of this size that is profitable, boot-strapped, and aggressively growing. I look forward to leading the next phase of growth for the company and scaling the team.”

In the last year, the company has been appointing a number of key senior leaders in the North American region. The company has also very recently ventured into a strategic relationship with AWS, Inc. targeting a high uptime across multiple geographies resulting in a better customer experience.