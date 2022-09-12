Fastway deploys Verimatrix VCAS to protect its DVB Hybrid network

Verimatrix has unveiled that Fastway selected the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) to protect its DVB Hybrid network used by its newly launched Google Android set-top boxes.

Fastway works in tandem with its 100% percent owned subsidiary, Netplus Broadband, to provide the services to 3.5 million entertainment subscribers that enjoy more than 600 channels in 300+ cities across the country.

Scalability and flexibility as well as content security stood as the top priorities for Fastway as it looked to enhance its operations and stance as a growing innovator in the region.

Verimatrix VCAS for DVB Hybrid arms the company with the ability to grow and expand in the ever-growing multi-screen entertainment ecosystem.

“As we looked to upgrade our security with our Android Google set-top boxes and onward, we knew that Verimatrix was a trusted choice that has proven its numerous abilities to help expand operations with the peace of mind and the needed protections and integrations,” said S Gurdeep Singh, CMD of Jujhar Group.

“We proudly stand committed to offering some of the country’s highest quality content and user experiences. Working with Verimatrix will strongly reinforce that effort.”, Singh continued.

“It’s an honor to announce Fastway as one of the most recent companies in the region to select Verimatrix content security technologies” said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix.

“Our proven protections as well as our streamlined integrations with billing, encoding, middleware and application vendors bring great value especially at a time of great growth. We’re proud to help further boost Fastway’s competitive edge.”, Ashkenazi continued.