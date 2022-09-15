SandboxAQ acquires Cryptosense to accelerate the deployment of PQC solutions to organizations

SandboxAQ has acquired Cryptosense, just weeks after the company unveiled its Strategic Investment Program and initial investment in evolutionQ.

The acquisition of Cryptosense complements and accelerates the deployment of SandboxAQ’s Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions to corporations and government institutions worldwide.

SandboxAQ’s cybersecurity products enable large enterprises to scale cryptography management across their IT infrastructure, providing CISOs with a single, 360° view of how encryption is used throughout the enterprise – a critical first step in migrating to PQC.

This migration to stronger cybersecurity is important for critical infrastructure sectors such as financial services, technology, energy, biopharma, logistics, and government.

Cryptosense is used by technology and financial services organizations and is a fellow NIST NCCOE partner.

The combined customer relationships will help SandboxAQ bring its PQC solutions to market faster and protect these organizations and their customers from existing and emerging quantum threats, such as Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) attacks.

“Rapid advances in quantum computing and AI challenge the effectiveness and performance of existing cryptography-based cybersecurity solutions. The combined leadership, talent, and expertise that SandboxAQ and Cryptosense bring to the marketplace accelerates the deployment of more effective cryptography solutions to protect the world against the security threats of today and tomorrow,” said Jack D. Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ.

“The caliber of the Cryptosense team is recognized throughout the information security community, with the leadership by Graham Steel and Clément Jeanjean. We welcome Cryptosense to the SandboxAQ family and look forward to our continued success as one company.”, Hidary continued.

Dr. Graham Steel, Cryptosense founder, added, “The complementary functionality and expertise between Cryptosense and SandboxAQ enables us to build and deliver SaaS solutions at scale with higher touch customer service. PQC implementation is critical to protect the world’s sensitive data and together we will make a greater impact.”

Cryptosense was advised by Stifel and Hogan Lovells. SandboxAQ was advised by Morgan Lewis.