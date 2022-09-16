ForgeRock enhances its identity platform to provide personalized and secure user experiences

ForgeRock has enhanced its identity orchestration capabilities to enable enterprises to more easily deliver customer and employee experiences secured by AI-driven threat protection.

Limitations of typical Identity systems make creating highly personalized and secure digital experiences costly, time consuming, and difficult. ForgeRock’s identity orchestration, also known as Intelligent Access Trees, provides a no-code approach that is built natively into its unified platform and connects multiple systems and processes to give users a seamless online journey.

This update makes ForgeRock identity platform deliver unified orchestration across the entire identity lifecycle and enables end users, developers, and identity administrators to deliver better and more secure experiences.

The enhancements also speed time to integrate identity into applications, accelerate time to value with no-code development, and introduce the journey analytics dashboard to measure customer experience.

Here is some of what’s new:

A new journey analytics dashboard helps administrators measure the total number of users and sign-ups, as well as success and failure rates of individual user journeys across the identity lifecycle

Dynamic journey themes, including custom UI theming, language localization, Terms & Conditions, and improved accessibility compliance, make delivering the right identity experience at the right time and place a breeze

New features make exporting and importing, tagging, organizing, and searching journeys simple and easily allows developers and administrators to manage Journeys at scale

Features to test and debug user journeys make it faster than ever for developers and administrators to create new and updated journeys without impeding customer experience

The Organizations feature allows organization-specific user journeys serving users under multiple brands, sub-organizations or departments

AI protection with Autonomous Access, ForgeRock’s AI-driven threat protection solution, is built into the company’s orchestration capabilities, infusing the full power of AI protection with the same no-code drag-and-drop capabilities

Pre-built nodes span a wide variety of use cases ranging from registration, social authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication, A/B testing, zero trust, and more; plus more than 150 additional third-party integrations available through the ForgeRock Trust Network

“Providing personalized and secure user experiences to cement customer loyalty is the new arms race between brands,” said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at ForgeRock.

“Since the inception of our identity orchestration capabilities, our aim has been to reduce the barriers that slow down enterprises from creating elegant digital experiences that are also safe. With today’s announcement we’re now leveraging powerful industry-first capabilities, new features, hundreds of nodes and integrations, and AI to turbo charge our drag-and-drop capabilities so customers can innovate faster than ever.”, Barker continued.