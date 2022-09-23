New infosec products of the week: September 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 42Crunch, Cloudflare, Code42, Commvault, and Onfido.

Code42 Incydr enhanced detection monitors Git to protect source code and avoid IP theft

Code42 has enhanced source code exfiltration detection within its Code42 Incydr product to specifically support Git push commands to personal or unsanctioned code repositories, whether GitHub, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, and other Git-supported platforms. Incydr detects and prioritizes data transfer to locations other than your sanctioned locations and then alerts security analysts with the context they need to take swift action through an appropriate response control.

42Crunch API Scan helps enterprises to solve security challenges during the development workflows

The 42Crunch API Scan is designed to help enterprises develop secure APIs faster, often as part of a DevSecOps approach. Developers can now use the service in their IDE of choice, to scan their API contract code for vulnerabilities and also get seamless fix/remediation advice. This helps save the security teams valuable time during reviews later down the line and avoid costly fixes.

Onfido Motion protects against display attacks and sophisticated 2D/3D masks

Onfido unveiled Motion, a next generation biometric liveness solution to enhance its Real Identity Platform. With a simple head-turn capture, businesses can automate customer onboarding, assess more customers, while significantly reducing their fraud exposure.

Commvault Metallic ThreatWise proactively detects unknown and zero-day threats

By combining early warning and early action alongside comprehensive tools for recoverability, ThreatWise enables businesses to uncover latent and silent threats traversing environments, contain and limit windows of exposure, and even flag ransomware activity before data leakage, exfiltration, theft, or damage.

Cloudflare integrates CASB and DLP services into its zero trust platform

With CASB and DLP part of Cloudflare’s zero trust platform, organizations can secure their applications, data, and employees against the modern threat landscape without the complex integration costs or disrupting employee productivity.