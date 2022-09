Cyber threats worldwide continue to escalate and drive continued innovation and investment in cybersecurity. Cyber budgets remain high, and how the cyber market continues to outpace other IT sectors.

In this Help Net Security video, Nick Kingsbury, Partner at Amadeus Capital Partners, offers a unique perspective on investing in cybersecurity.

Amadeus Capital Partners is a global technology investor. Since 1997, the firm has backed over 180 companies and raised over $1 billion for investment.