BigID unveils data deletion capabilities to reduce cloud data risk

BigID announced native data deletion capabilities that make it easy for organizations to delete personal and sensitive data across their data stores – including Snowflake, AWS S3, mySQL, Google Drive, Teradata, and more.

In addition, this new application allows customers to meet several privacy regulation requirements, reduce attack surfaces, and improve data security posture while taking the necessary steps to protect their data and achieve compliance.

In light of evolving privacy regulations like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), organizations face a daunting task in meeting consumers’ data “right to erasure” or “right to be forgotten,” which amplifies a consumer’s right to request their data be deleted – and the necessity for organizations to be able to do exactly that.

With BigID’s data deletion capabilities, organizations can:

Accelerate data minimization initiatives by purging any duplicate, similar, and redundant data

Reduce cloud data risk by reducing data before a cloud migration or digital transformation

Fulfill data deletion requests with integrated end-to-end data rights management

Initiate data deletion workflows based on data retention policies and automatically address policy violations

“Data deletion is typically an ‘I’ll do that later’ project – but as data volume explodes, it’s more critical than ever to be able to delete the right data at the right time – from the right systems and storage.” said Tyler Young, CISO at BigID. “BigID’s data deletion app changes the game, enabling data lifecycle management in a single platform, so that companies can minimize their attack surface, achieve compliance, and improve their data hygiene.”