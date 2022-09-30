Illumio Endpoint prevents breaches from spreading across endpoints

Illumio announced Illumio Endpoint, a reimagined way to prevent breaches from spreading to clouds and data centers from laptops.

Hybrid work has expanded the attack surface, introducing new threats and making organizations more vulnerable, so it’s become increasingly important for employees to have secure access to applications and data wherever they are located.

Unlike other Zero Trust Segmentation solutions, Illumio Endpoint lets your policy follow your teams’ laptops wherever they work, whether at home, in the office, or at a coffee shop. With Illumio Endpoint, the first device that gets infected will also be the last.

Organizations are more interconnected and vulnerable in hybrid workplaces, and the attack surface is growing increasingly complex. Additionally, attacks on hybrid work environments are more expensive, costing an average of about $600K more than the global average. Even with endpoint detection and response tools in place, endpoints still get breached – according to ESG, 76 percent of organizations experienced a ransomware attack in the past two years alone.

Illumio Endpoint includes:

Extended visibility and segmentation policy controls for macOS and Windows devices, allowing organizations to see risk and stop attacks from spreading from laptops, workstations, and VDIs.

A single, unified console to see and manage visibility and segmentation policy across endpoints, clouds, and data centers, making Zero Trust Segmentation easier, faster, and more efficient for security teams.

Work from anywhere support with segmentation policy that follows the device, so organizations have the confidence that their networks are secure, and their employees can remain productive while working from anywhere.

The ability to control application access so users can only reach the necessary applications from their device, not the entire data center and cloud, minimizing the organization’s risk from vulnerable or compromised endpoints.

“Before Illumio, we had only a slim idea of what kind of communications were running across our network. But with Illumio, we clearly see exactly what’s connecting to individual endpoints,” said David Ault, VP of Information Security at Telhio Credit Union.

“The hybrid workforce is here to stay, which exposes organizations to a more complex attack surface and more risk, particularly on the endpoint,” said Mario Espinoza, Chief Product Officer at Illumio. “It’s important to have tools that can detect and respond to an identified breach, but unidentified attacks can spread throughout the organization to access critical data and assets when Zero Trust Segmentation is not in place to proactively contain the breach. With Illumio Endpoint, security leaders will gain the comprehensive protection needed to build resilience to attacks throughout their hybrid IT and as employees work from anywhere.”

“Ransomware and other cyberattacks often involve end user devices somewhere in the attack chain, moving laterally on to other higher-value assets,” said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst, ESG. “Because attackers continue to find ways in and move laterally fast, prevention, detection and response mechanisms can fall short stopping these fast-moving attacks. Containment strategies such as Zero Trust Segmentation across endpoint devices can proactively stop ransomware and other fast-moving attacks from spreading to critical infrastructure and assets, reducing risk.”