APIs are quickly becoming the most popular attack vector

In this Help Net Security video, Shay Levi, CTO at Noname Security, discusses the findings from a recent API security report, which reveals a growing number of API security incidents, a concerning lack of API visibility, and a level of misplaced confidence in existing controls.
Key findings include:
- 76% of senior security professionals experienced an API security incident in the last year.
- 74% don’t have a complete API inventory and don’t know which APIs return sensitive data.
- Only 48% of respondents have visibility into the security posture of Active APIs.
- Only 11% of respondents test APIs for signs of abuse in real-time.