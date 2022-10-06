Help Net Security
APIs are quickly becoming the most popular attack vector

In this Help Net Security video, Shay Levi, CTO at Noname Security, discusses the findings from a recent API security report, which reveals a growing number of API security incidents, a concerning lack of API visibility, and a level of misplaced confidence in existing controls.

Key findings include:

  • 76% of senior security professionals experienced an API security incident in the last year.
  • 74% don’t have a complete API inventory and don’t know which APIs return sensitive data.
  • Only 48% of respondents have visibility into the security posture of Active APIs.
  • Only 11% of respondents test APIs for signs of abuse in real-time.


