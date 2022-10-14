Malwarebytes MDR enables organizations to prioritize critical alerts and detect advanced malware attacks

Malwarebytes launched Malwarebytes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which combines EDR technology and human-delivered security expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring, and response.

Amid a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, many organizations lack the time and expertise to monitor and validate security alerts around-the-clock. Teams also struggle to fully utilize the forensics and threat hunting tools provided by EDR platforms and can miss identifying hidden threats before they become infections. Without the time for thorough incident investigations of the scope and root cause of an event, organizations are left with ineffective remediation plans and risk repeating the incident cycle.

By providing world-class security analysts, third-party intelligence, and threat analysis tools, Malwarebytes MDR can extend the capabilities of existing teams or completely fill the need of organizations lacking dedicated security staff. The Malwarebytes MDR analysts are constantly monitoring and triaging alerts, hunting for hidden threats, and either directly remediating or providing customized guidance to organizations. For any SMB or MSP with more alerts than they can handle, Malwarebytes MDR enables organizations to prioritize critical alerts, detect advanced malware attacks, analyse past indicators-of-compromise, and bolster ongoing resiliency.

“There simply aren’t enough hours in the day for most organizations to adequately address a barrage of alerts. But they don’t have to do it alone,” said Bob Shaker, Vice President of Managed Services at Malwarebytes. “We’ve recruited an incredible team of dedicated experts across the globe and empowered them with our award-winning tools and AI-based threat modeling to be a powerful force-multiplier for SMBs and MSPs. This is just the beginning as we continue to accelerate product innovation and deliver new services to secure chronically underserved SMBs and empower MSPs to be their heroes.”

Specifically, Malwarebytes MDR will: