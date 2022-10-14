Material partners with Snowflake to boost data-driven security for Office 365 and Google Workspace

Material Security and Snowflake joint customers can now seamlessly merge Office 365 and Google Workspace data with existing security and business datasets in the Snowflake Data Cloud for smarter posture management, incident response, and threat detection.

They can also benefit from Material’s risk analytics, search, and defense-in-depth capabilities while retaining full control of their business data in a unified data platform.

“Office 365 and Google Workspace accounts contain some of the most sensitive information that any business owns, and attacks on them, especially via email, continue to grow in sophistication. The combination of Snowflake and Material Security provides a strong defense against these attacks and continues our aim to bring more and more security capabilities to the Data Cloud,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake.

Material recently reached a $1.1 billion valuation only two years after the launch of its risk analysis and mitigation platform, which helps IT and Security teams discover security gaps, classify and protect sensitive content, and supercharge investigations with powerful search, analysis, and automation tools.

The latest strategic investment by Snowflake will help provide the following benefits to shared customers:

Streaming data from critical apps into Snowflake: Get near real-time data in Snowflake from environments like Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, Okta, or Slack.

Get near real-time data in Snowflake from environments like Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, Okta, or Slack. Risk analysis: Uncover and alert on foundational risks in corporate environments like MFA gaps, sensitive data handling, Shadow IT, third-party exposure, and more.

Uncover and alert on foundational risks in corporate environments like MFA gaps, sensitive data handling, Shadow IT, third-party exposure, and more. Fast, powerful search: Empower Security, IT, and Legal to safely search across billions of pieces of application content like emails (even across multiple Microsoft or Google environments) in one place.

Empower Security, IT, and Legal to safely search across billions of pieces of application content like emails (even across multiple Microsoft or Google environments) in one place. Sensitive data classification and protection: Identify and classify sensitive data in data archives such as email inboxes. Protect sensitive data from attackers or malicious insiders with secure content access workflows powered by your existing identity provider.

Identify and classify sensitive data in data archives such as email inboxes. Protect sensitive data from attackers or malicious insiders with secure content access workflows powered by your existing identity provider. Phishing protection and automation: Automate expensive and tedious investigations and allow users to protect each other from malicious messages that bypass traditional defenses.

“Within the technology industry Snowflake is widely admired as much for the strength of its business as for the strength of its technology,” said Ryan Noon, CEO & Co-Founder, Material.

“Nevertheless it’s still remarkable to me how farsighted and detailed their vision has been in security over the last few years. We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”, Noon continued.