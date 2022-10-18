Accenture and Atlassian join forces to provide clients with enterprise agility solutions

Accenture and Atlassian have formed a strategic partnership to help organizations drive more value from technology investments, improve customer and employee experiences, embrace change and create new business value with enterprise agility services.

Organizations must continuously transform their ways of working to keep pace with disruption. By connecting leadership, culture, employee enablement, processes and technology, Accenture and Atlassian support clients on every step of the enterprise agility journey — from speeding time to market through product-centric development and migration to the cloud, to adopting lean management principles that connect strategy to execution.

Accenture and Atlassian have collaborated globally on more than 100 engagements for clients across industries. They worked with Belong—a division of Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications company— to implement Atlassian’s cloud-based agile work management software, Jira and Jira Align, at all levels and across all teams, reshaping how the team tackles cross-functional collaboration to be more productive, innovative, and agile.

“Atlassian’s software tools have helped Belong to enhance our enterprise agility and mature our way of working, making our day-to-day lives easier, while allowing us to better serve our customers,” said Andrew Purcell, head of Delivery, Belong.

“Specifically, Jira Align has been incredibly useful in delivering agile practices to enhance delivery capability, predictability, visibility and alignment at all levels of our organization.”, Purcell continued.

Greg Douglass, senior managing director and global lead for Technology Strategy & Advisory at Accenture, said, “As organizations continue to move to the cloud in droves and make substantial investments in technology to transform how they do business, new capabilities are needed for agile enterprise management. Through our strategic collaboration with Atlassian, we are bringing comprehensive enterprise agility solutions to our clients, which are critical not only for the technology organization, but for modernizing the way all teams will work in the future.”

Bringing together teams from across Accenture, an Accenture Atlassian Center of Excellence will provide coaching, education, agile practice disciplines, and platform enablement to clients around the world.

“Accenture has a proven ability to drive transformative value by combining technology and process excellence for the world’s largest organizations,” said Kevin Egan, head of Enterprise Sales at Atlassian.

“In combination with Atlassian’s platform, designed to unlock the full potential of every individual within every team, we can achieve true and lasting digital transformation for our joint clients that is never truly done but continuously innovated on.”, Egan added.

Michael Heald, senior managing director and Ecosystem & Growth lead for Accenture Strategy, added, “Accenture research shows that collaborating and innovating together with our partners is critical to addressing the emerging needs of clients. With our strategic partnership with Atlassian, we are doing just that: accelerating the pace in which we bring innovative enterprise agility solutions to our clients to drive tangible business value.”