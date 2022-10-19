Critical Start enhances security defenses with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM

Critical Start released its MDR service offering for Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM.

Extended Security Intelligence & Automation Management (XSIAM) is an autonomous security operations platform that revolutionizes the way data, analytics and automation are deployed by security organizations, accelerating threat response times from days to just minutes.

Critical Start was among a select group of Palo Alto Networks partners worldwide to be part of the Cortex XSIAM early access program. By having first-hand experience with the Cortex XSIAM product for months, Critical Start can collaborate with Cortex XSIAM customers to optimize the product to ensure that fast time to value is being driven out of the platform.

“As a Cortex XSIAM design partner, Critical Start is excited to continue to support Palo Alto Networks as they bring to market a true multi-function platform that uniquely addresses the needs of the modern security operations center,” said Randy Watkins, CTO at Critical Start.

“We worked side-by-side with Palo Alto Networks product, engineering and go to market teams, allowing us to see the value of consolidation in both tools and data to enhance detection and response capabilities.”, Watkins continued.

“Critical Start participated in our early access design partner program, integrating several third-party data sources and validating their own integration to ensure compatibility with their MDR service,” said Tom Barsi, vice president WW Cortex ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks.

“In addition to participating in the design partner workshops, Critical Start provided valuable feedback to our product management team.”, Barsi continued.

For organizations, this integration enhances security defenses without adding more tools, strengthens security posture with additional layers of threat protection and response, and improves ROI on existing Palo Alto Networks spend.

The solution creates an MDR service with the infrastructure, expertise and firsthand experience necessary to operationalize and monitor Cortex XSIAM at the endpoint.

Other key benefits include: