BeyondTrust Remote Support 22.3 enhances service desk efficiency

BeyondTrust releases BeyondTrust Remote Support 22.3 to improve time to value and introduce more granular and integrated support for complex environments and large deployments.

The latest enhancements to the /login administrative interface make getting up to speed even faster for new users. BeyondTrust Remote Support includes new, security-enhancing features, such as more granular outbound event notifications, and the ability to more seamlessly launch elevated sessions.

“Service desk personnel need more granularity of permissions to support the diverse needs of in-office and remote workers, as well as third-party vendors,” said Tal Guest, Senior Director of Product Management at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust Remote Support is addressing an expanded remote workforce business environment by enabling service desk representatives to obtain and analyze more information to streamline their job. This not only helps admins, but it also ensures users receive the help they need as quickly as possible.”

IT service desks face an increasingly complex support environment, requiring flexible remote support options that scale, adapt, and continue to meet rigorous security requirements. Many organizations continue to use a combination of remote access products, including free tools, that cannot scale across their enterprise and lack the security features required to protect the organization from modern cyberattacks. BeyondTrust Remote Support gives organizations the capability to support a wide range of devices, including unattended systems and IoT, while increasing operational efficiency, and lowering downtime and costs.

BeyondTrust Remote Support 22.3 new features and enhancements include:

Console /login search – Saves time finding specific fields and policies within the administrative /login console.

Jump Client elevated sessions – Enables admins to initiate ad-hoc, elevated sessions from an existing Jump Client, to simplify the user experience and provide admins with elevated rights to better address issues.

Jump Client upgrade granularity/flexibility – Allows admins to control when their Jump Clients upgrade after upgrading Remote Support site software, and to test the upgrades of manually selected Jump Clients before rolling out new versions.

Remote Support 22.3 is now available.