How to deal with burnout when you’re the CISO

CISOs are working overtime and can’t always switch off from work, according to a recent Tessian report.

Recent headlines have shown that security stakes have never been higher, and it’s likely this high level of pressure that’s causing 18% of security leaders to work 25 extra hours a week. That’s double the amount of overtime that they worked in 2021. While many are hopping on the “quiet-quitting” trend, CISOs have the opposite problem.

In this Help Net Security video, Josh Yavor, CISO at Tessian, offers a personal perspective on dealing with burnout as a CISO.