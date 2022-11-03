Bitdefender Chat Protection defends users from cybercriminal activities targeting mobile devices

Bitdefender unveiled a real-time chat protection capabilities for mobile-based instant messaging applications.

Bitdefender Chat Protection immediately alerts users if malicious links are received or sent during live sessions over the world’s most popular chat applications including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Discord. A true industry innovation, the new capabilities help protect users from increased cybercriminal activities targeting mobile devices.

Chat Protection is incorporated into Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android through Bitdefender Scam Alert technology, used by consumers worldwide for monitoring, detecting and stopping link-based attacks delivered via messaging applications, notifications, and SMS text messages. Chat Protection continuously monitors chat sessions alerting users of suspicious links that might attempt to steal financial data, credentials and other sensitive information.

When malicious links are detected during chat sessions, the user receives a warning along with information about associated risks and a suggested course of action. If warnings are ignored, built-in web protection technologies prevents the user from navigating to the malicious webpage.

More than two billion people use WhatsApp and more than one billion use Facebook Messenger globally. At the same time, malware and scams sent via instant messaging apps and SMS text message remain one of the top threats to mobile users in 2022. According to the 2021 Bitdefender Consumer Threat Landscape Report, spam and untrusted domains account for a combined 85% of detected malicious URLs.

“Mobile threats continue to increase, and cybercriminals have evolved beyond email-based phishing attacks to include SMS text messages (smishing) and popular instant messaging applications,” said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. “With the new capabilities in Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android, users can rest easy and chat safely knowing they have strong, real-time protection against malware, malicious links and scams across their Android devices.”

Key features and benefits

Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android with Chat Protection customers benefit from:

Preemptive alerting for financial and data loss risks – When users receive a suspicious link in messaging applications, notifications or text messages they are notified to prevent accessing or sharing the link.

– When users receive a suspicious link in messaging applications, notifications or text messages they are notified to prevent accessing or sharing the link. Enhanced protection for friends and family – If a potentially dangerous link is inadvertently shared, users have the options to recall or delete the message.

– If a potentially dangerous link is inadvertently shared, users have the options to recall or delete the message. Detection of sophisticated social engineering – Phishing attempts that rely on human curiosity, urgency, and impersonation are recognized and flagged by Bitdefender offering users an additional layer of protection.

Availability

Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android with real-time chat protection for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Discord is available now for existing and new customers.