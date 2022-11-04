Axiomtek iNA200 protects OT assets against malware and cyber-attacks

Axiomtek has released the iNA200, a DIN-rail cybersecurity gateway for operational technology (OT) network security. The iNA200 is powered by the Intel Atom x6212RE or x6414RE processor (Elkhart Lake) and has one DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM for up to 32GB of system memory.

For demanding rugged environments, this fanless IIoT edge gateway comes with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C and supports wide power input of 9 to 36 VDC with dual power input. The iNA200 also has two 2.5G LAN ports, sufficient storage, and high expandability for various industrial application needs.

“OT cybersecurity is essential for Industry 4.0. Axiomtek’s iNA200 is designed to safeguard your OT assets and avoid network threats for critical infrastructure,” said Kevin Hsiao, a product manager of Network Computing Platform Division at Axiomtek.

“Additionally, our iNA200 features an M.2 Key B slot to enable 5G connectivity for next-generation industrial use cases. With the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) support, this cybersecurity gateway increases security offering hardware-level protection against malware and sophisticated cyber-attacks.”, Hsiao continued.

The iNA200 edge gateway ensures continued operations and public safety to meet the changing demands of diverse industrial IoT applications. It has one 2.5″ SATA 3.0 SSD and eMMC onboard (optional) for storage. It also supports one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot (USB + SATA interface) and one M.2 Key B 3042/3052 slot (PCIe + USB interface) for wireless modules.

For the network interfaces, the iNA200 provides two GbE LAN ports with LAN Bypass, two 2.5G LAN ports with LAN Bypass and TSN function, and two 1G SFP (Intel I210-IS) ports. More I/O options include one HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, one COM port (RS-232/422/485) with DB9 type, one COM port (RS-485) with 3 pin terminal block, one tact switch, four antenna holes, one power input connector, and one console port (RJ-45).

In addition, the DIN-rail cybersecurity gateway runs well with Windows 10 and Linux operating systems.

Axiomtek’s iNA200 will be available in December 2022.

Advanced features: