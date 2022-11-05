Arm appoints Tony Fadell to Board of Directors

Arm has appointed Tony Fadell, Build Collective Principal, to its Board. Mr. Fadell brings decades of experience with the Arm architecture and ecosystem to his role as the company prepares for a potential public listing.

CEO Rene Haas said, “Tony’s deep technical and product experience will be a great asset to myself and a fantastic complement to the Board. I welcome him to the team and look forward to working together as Arm continues to innovate and power the next wave of technology revolutions, from cloud computing to automotive and autonomous systems, intelligent IT and beyond. The future of computing is being built on Arm.”

Tony Fadell added, “After working with Arm technology for 30+ years, I’m thrilled to join its board. It is silicon’s lingua franca, powering hundreds of billions of products. I couldn’t have built the iPod, iPhone, or Nest without Arm, and will help ensure every future builder is enabled by this essential company.”

Tony Fadell is the Principal at the Build Collective, an investment and advisory firm coaching deep tech startups. He is an active investor and entrepreneur with a 30+ year history of founding companies and designing products that profoundly improve people’s lives.

Currently, the Build Collective is coaching over 200+ startups innovating game-changing technologies. He is the founder and former CEO of Nest, the company that pioneered the “Internet of Things.”

Tony was the SVP of Apple’s iPod Division and led the team that created the first 18 generations of the iPod and the first three generations of the iPhone. Throughout his career Tony has authored more than 300 patents.

In May 2016, TIME named the Nest Learning Thermostat, the iPod and the iPhone as three of the “50 Most Influential Gadgets of All Time. He is a NYT best selling author of BUILD: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making.