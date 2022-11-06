Infobip and ClearSky join forces to deliver CPaaS capabilities to wireless carriers in the U.S.

Infobip and ClearSky Technologies have formed a partnership through which ClearSky will deliver Infobip’s communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities to wireless carriers in the U.S.

CPaaS is a fast-growing segment in digital and wireless communications that enables multichannel mobile engagement solutions designed for various users – brands, digital companies, retailers, public institutions, healthcare providers and many others.

By connecting to a communications platform, brands get access to range of communication channels from a single source – from SMS text messaging and MMS, to Social Media engagement, RCS, voice and email. Having a single CPaaS provider allows businesses to orchestrate complete customer journeys, avoiding a siloed approach to engagement and enhancing user experience in communicating with their preferred brands.

As a wireless technology provider to a range of mobile carriers nationwide, ClearSky is positioned to deliver business communications solutions at a time when telecom carriers are looking for ways to expand their offerings beyond consumer services.

Digital transformation is becoming the norm, and carriers can leverage their brand equity as well as their network assets to become trusted providers to businesses of all sizes and in virtually any segment. Carriers can also bring their users all the benefits of cloud-based business communication by launching their own CPaaS services for tech support, loyalty campaigns, sales and marketing, as well as time-critical and other important notifications.

“We’re delighted to partner with ClearSky and bring cutting-edge business communications solutions to wireless carriers in the U.S.,” said Mijo Soldin, vice president of telecoms strategy and partnerships at Infobip.

“Our approach has always been about enabling our telco partners to expand their portfolios and add new revenue streams – without needing to invest time, resources and funds in development – allowing them to focus on their core businesses. We believe this partnership has the potential to open up new possibilities for businesses nationwide and improve their customers’ user experience in communicating with their preferred retailers, service providers or financial institutions.”, Soldin continued.

“ClearSky is always looking for solutions to bring to our carriers that will add value and increase revenue. The solutions at Infobip make perfect sense and the timing couldn’t be better,” said Ron Willett, vice president and general manager of ClearSky.

“ClearSky will handle all the set-up, campaign management and deployment for the carriers to allow them to be successful while using their own resources to keep up with the ever growing demand in telecom. This is only the first step in a solid, long-term partnership between Infobip and ClearSky that will result in increased subscriber satisfaction and revenue for the carriers.”, Willett added.