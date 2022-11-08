Active security budget evaluation plugs holes in your security stack

Every successful attack has breached the security stack. Once the foundation of good cybersecurity, firewalls, and other security products are not enough to block all of the sophisticated attacks that are being used by today’s attackers.

In this Help Net Security video, Pat McGarry, CTO at ThreatBlockr, discusses how enterprise defenders need a way to block modern threats that get through their security stack.

With cyberattacks increasing in frequency and severity, safeguarding against data breaches, ransomware, and other cyber threats should be a top concern for businesses of all sizes across every industry. Unfortunately, security-conscious organizations often face the difficult challenge of effectively integrating dozens of threat intelligence tools into their security stack and making sense of the data within their unique context.