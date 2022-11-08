Exposing Emotet and its cybercriminal supply chain

Emotet, one of the most evasive and destructive malware delivery systems, caused substantial damage during its initial reign. After a coordinated takedown by authorities in early 2021, Emotet has reemerged as a global threat that will persist for organizations.

In this Help Net Security video, Chad Skipper, Global Security Technologist at VMware, unpacks insights learned from Emotet’s most recent resurgence in hopes that organizations can better understand and defend themselves against this resilient malware.