CompliancePoint and Hyperproof streamline security and compliance operations for organizations

CompliancePoint has partnered with Hyperproof to simplify security, risk, and compliance management for its customers.

The power of Hyperproof’s automated platform, combined with CompliancePoint’s expertise and experience, will allow organizations to streamline risk management and compliance tasks.

Leveraging Hyperproof’s Audit and Managed Services platform, CompliancePoint will work with customers to automate evidence collection, standardize control activities, monitor and forecast compliance framework progress, map controls across multiple frameworks to avoid duplicating efforts, and more.

Preparing for audits and assessments will be much less labor-intensive thanks to Hyperproof’s automated functionality. The partnership will benefit organizations looking for a “point in time” audit or assessment of their security and compliance, as well as organizations in need of a long-term management service.

“At CompliancePoint, we’re focused on simplifying the management of security posture and compliance programs,” said Greg Sparrow, President of CompliancePoint. “Partnering with Hyperproof allows us to offer our clients a comprehensive solution for efficient and effective risk management over time.”

Templates built into the Hyperproof software make it easier and faster for CompliancePoint customers to achieve and maintain compliance with the following frameworks and regulations: ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS, NIST, CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, CMMC and FedRAMP.

“The combination of Hyperproof’s powerful and intuitive platform and CompliancePoint’s expertise with risk management and data protection delivers ground-breaking efficiencies and automation that streamlines risk and compliance management,” says Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof. “Leveraging the Hyperproof platform frees up CompliancePoint’s time to focus on more strategic activities with their customers — a win-win for all.”