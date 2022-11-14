The key trends for the energy industry are about how we manage the future supply and demand challenges at a much more granular level than we are currently able do. If we’re ever to balance the supply and demand equation against the backdrop of increased consumer demands (electric vehicles, mass transport systems, electrification of home heating systems, etc.), and the increased complexity in the generation, distribution and storage systems, this supply and demand will have to base its existence on an increase in interconnectivity and information sharing between all these elements to make them work.

But perhaps the most important factor for these subsystems is the interdependence on the data that is moving between them. This interdependence is fundamental if the supply and demand equation is going to remain in balance.

There are many things that owners and operators of critical national infrastructure and the energy industry should consider to protect themselves from a cybersecurity perspective, but essentially it all boils down to people, processes and technology. There are many frameworks and models to help businesses and the industry understand the risks they’re exposed to and to help them manage and mitigate those risks to an acceptable level.

Technology is probably the first thing that people start to look towards, particularly in terms of operational technology challenges, but the largest vulnerability in any network or organization are actually the people.

In this Help Net Security video, Tony Burton, Managing Director – Cyber Security & Trust at Thales UK, discusses key cybersecurity trends in the energy sector.