Bearer Data Security Platform detects gaps within data security policies during coding and in production

Bearer launches the Bearer Data Security Platform, automating data security and privacy protection for developers to bring shift left security with no engineering friction to accelerate creating more secure code.

Based on extensive interviews with more than 130 enterprise CISOs at high-growth and global 2,000 companies, Bearer is in beta use across multiple industries with one customer protecting the private data of more than 75 million medical patients.

“At Bearer, we strongly believe the best approach for a data-first security approach is to start at the beginning of the journey, following the shift-left security trend,” said Guillaume Montard, CEO and co-founder of Bearer. “Data-first security should start in the code. And to be truly effective, it should never impede developers and never allow access to private data itself while still providing ownership context and protecting against vulnerabilities created in the business logic of an application or service.”

Why Bearer Data Security Platform now

Data security is becoming a top priority for businesses, with customers and governments demanding better data protection driven by the demands of GDPR, CCPA, PDPA and more. Bearer’s detection engine protects PD, PHI, PII and financial data.

Cloud native organizations have more complex and fragmented architectures than ever before, making properly-implemented data security risk controls impossible without a proper solution. More than two-thirds of the enterprise 2,000 are focusing on cloud-native applications.

DevSecOps is gaining huge traction. 57% of security teams have shifted security left already or are planning to this year, making them ready to use a solution such as Bearer.

Bearer has been tested on more than 20,000 open source software projects as well as more than 6,000 data repositories at beta users, partners and early customers.

The Bearer Data Security Platform

Bearer is a SaaS platform that enables scalable deployments and workflow automation for security management. It discovers sensitive data flows automatically by continuously scanning source code and associated metadata.

By monitoring data security risks proactively, it can automatically detect gaps within data security policies during coding and in production. Finally, it can remediate data security issues at a massive scale, giving developers immediate actionable advice on how to mitigate as well as prioritize an issue.

Bearer accomplishes these results through three major innovations: