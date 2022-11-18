Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Photos: Cybersecurity marketers gather at Cyber Marketing Con 2022

Help Net Security is attending Cybersecurity Marketing Society’s Cyber Marketing Con 2022 in Arlington, VA. Here’s a look at the event.

Cyber Marketing Con photos

Nathan Burke, CMO, Axonius

Cyber Marketing Con photos

Carmen Harris, Director, Product and Technology Communications, Sumo Logic

Cyber Marketing Con photos

Robin Campbell-Burt, CEO, Code Red Communications – Tanya Loh, Head of Marketing and Community, Forgepoint Capital – Melissa Goldberger, CMO, SafeBreach – Ryan Shopp, CMO, Deep Instinct – Michelle Schafer, SVP and Partner, Security Practice, Merritt Group

Cyber Marketing Con photos

Kaite Rosa, Sr. Director of Brand, Axonius – Nathan Burke, CMO, Axonius

Cyber Marketing Con photos

Gianna Whitver, VP of Marketing at Votiro – Maria Velasquez, Director, Demand Generation at NetSPI

Cyber Marketing Con photos

Michelle Perry, Board Director, Operating Partner, Investor – Rick Howard, CSO, The CyberWire – Jaclyn Miller, Head of IT & InfoSec, Chief Security Officer, DispatchHealth – Ted Wagner, CISO, SAP NS2

More about
Share this

Don't miss