Hornetsecurity expands APAC and EMEA growth through new distribution agreements

Hornetsecurity announced a major push into several different regions across the world, with the signing of new distributors and partnerships. This further expands Hornetsecurity’s established presence in Europe, the US and LATAM.

In the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, the signing of distributors WSI and S2 will see Hornetsecurity’s capabilities support even more businesses in limiting cybersecurity issues. EMT have been appointed as distributors of Hornetsecurity solutions in the Middle East.

In Eastern Europe, software distributors ED&R Polska in Poland and PBCom in the Czech Republic have been selected due to their significant Microsoft presence. In Australia, Datastor Australia has expanded its portfolio from Altaro backup solutions for Microsoft 365 to the full range of Hornetsecurity cyber solutions, adding email cloud security and compliance into the mix.

These agreements, covering more than 10 countries, will take Hornetsecurity’s flagship 365 Total Protection suite and 365 Total Backup far deeper into their respective Microsoft communities.

Colin Wright, VP, ROW, Hornetsecurity, commented: “In signing these agreements, we have made a significant expansion commitment into APAC and Eastern Europe. Microsoft retains significant dominance in the region, so it makes sense that our complementary next-gen email security, backup and compliance solutions should grow alongside as the number one third-party provider. To date, we’ve focused largely on Western Europe and the Americas, but now we have a dedicated team to roll out Hornetsecurity into APAC and we are finding initial demand really exciting.”

Hazel Escanlar, General Manager WSI, commented: “We’re one of the leading distributors in the Philippines, and we’ve taken the decision to expand our cybersecurity portfolio with Hornetsecurity because of its alternate stance on becoming the number one end-to-end supplier of cybersecurity and set-and-forget backups for Microsoft for SMBs, and all controlled from one easy-to-use control panel for those offering managed services. With Hornetsecurity, it’s all about convenience and flexibility to give MSPs peace of mind while reducing their demands on time.”

From a partner perspective, 365 Total Backup enables managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to provide backup and recovery services for Microsoft 365 mailboxes, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. They can easily take backups and manage them through a multi-tenant, cloud-based control panel. 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup combines this functionality with state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; as well as providing Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), email signatures and disclaimers, automated email continuity and legally compliant email archiving.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO, Hornetsecurity, explained: “Through these new appointments, we can offer a great market opportunity to more partners globally. They can now bring their customers to Microsoft 365 in a secure, safe and compliant mode, through our next-gen solutions. We also provide them with the unique benefit of being able to back up the data shared via User Chats in Microsoft Teams as well as Group Channel Conversations, something other vendors are not able to do. This strong market position gives our partners a compelling advantage.”