LogicGate Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution enables enterprises to assess cyber risk

LogicGate launched its Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution, empowering IT and risk leaders to visualize, understand and optimize their cybersecurity posture.

LogicGate’s solution enables cyber teams to translate cyber risk into financial impact, prioritize cyber risk response and resource allocation, and seamlessly connect their cyber risk management and enterprise risk management programs.

The average data breach cost for organizations globally hit an all-time high of $4.35 million in 2022. Enterprises now face exponentially growing cyber vulnerabilities and threats, escalating regulatory requirements and rising cyber insurance expectations, making cyber risk management more complex and essential to business than ever.

To understand their cyber risk posture, prove the viability of their internal controls and effectively communicate cyber risk priorities to the board, enterprises need a centralized, connected view of their assets, vulnerabilities and controls. LogicGate’s robust new offering brings all the visibility from connected cyber asset management solutions to the Risk Cloud platform so risk leaders can automate proactive cyber risk mitigation strategies at scale.

“Cyber risk is the enterprise risk blind spot of far too many businesses. In today’s rapidly changing environment, you can’t manage enterprise risk if you’re not managing cyber risk,” said Jon Siegler, Chief Product Officer at LogicGate. “With this new comprehensive offering, LogicGate customers can embed cyber risk mitigation in their holistic GRC strategy, approaching cyber risk as a united front. By leveraging our powerful risk quantification capabilities within their cyber risk programs, our customers will offer decision-makers a complete picture of their cybersecurity posture using the language of the business — money.”

LogicGate’s Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution offers: