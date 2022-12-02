New infosec products of the week: December 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Adaptive Shield, Datadog, Delinea, Fortinet, LogicGate, Shoreline, and Trend Micro.

Delinea unveils granular privilege elevation workflow for on-premise and cloud servers

A new granular privilege elevation workflow in the latest release of Cloud Suite allows users to request elevated privileges to execute specific commands or command sets that require full administrator rights. New functionality also enables administrators to assign privileged roles on Linux servers with more detailed control, helping to ensure that productivity does not compromise security.

Adaptive Shield reduces supply chain risks with SaaS-to-SaaS capabilities

Adaptive Shield announced new capabilities to discover and monitor 3rd party apps connected to the core SaaS stack. With this new capability, Adaptive Shield is minimizing the risk that SaaS-to-SaaS, also known as 3rd party app access, presents. Security teams can now manage sanctioned apps and discover unsanctioned apps that have access to the company’s data.

Datadog Universal Service Monitoring discovers and maps all microservices

Datadog launches Universal Service Monitoring, which automatically detects all microservices across an organization’s environment and provides instant visibility into their health and dependencies—all without any code changes.

Shoreline releases Incident Insights to help users identify causes of incidents

Shoreline launches Shoreline Incident Insights, a free product that helps Cloud Ops teams analyze their incidents so they can improve reliability, customer satisfaction, and on-call experience. The tool automatically ingests ticketing data from incident management systems, and applies a machine learning algorithm to filter and group tickets.

Fortinet simplifies network security operations on AWS with FortiGate CNF

Fortinet launches FortiGate CNF on Amazon Web Services, an enterprise-grade, managed next-generation firewall service specifically designed for AWS environments. FortiGate CNF incorporates FortiGuard AI-powered Security Services for real-time detection of and protection against malicious external and internal threats, and is underpinned by FortiOS for a consistent network security experience across AWS and on-prem environments.

Trend Micro Cloud Sentry identifies threats in business-critical cloud infrastructure

Trend Micro has unveiled a new protection deployment model named Cloud Sentry, enabling organizations to gain insights across legacy and native cloud workload environments with one click, freeing up security teams to focus on more critical issues.

LogicGate Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution enables enterprises to assess cyber risk

LogicGate’s Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution enables cyber teams to translate cyber risk into financial impact, prioritize cyber risk response and resource allocation, and seamlessly connect their cyber risk management and enterprise risk management programs.