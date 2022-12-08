Cymulate partners with Trend Micro to strengthen protection against cyber threats

Cymulate has unveiled a new technology integration with Trend Micro which reduces risk related to cyber threats.

In addition to joining the Trend Micro Vision One ecosystem partner program, the company has completed the technology integration of its cybersecurity risk validation and exposure management solution with the Trend Micro Vision One XDR platform.

The collaboration will correlate simulated attacks with ongoing events and alerts, enhancing the security control environment and management against malicious behavior and real and simulated malware.

Today’s malicious actors are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their execution of attacks. As a result, organizations must have measures in place to protect their network and ensure they are constantly monitoring their environment for new threats.

Together, the integrated Cymulate and Trend Micro Vision One XDR solution provides protection against cyber threats and strengthens an organization’s security posture with the following benefits:

Automated and continuous security validation across the entire attack kill-chain

Ongoing simulation that operationalizes the MITRE ATT&CK framework

Creating auto remediation playbooks to new threats and attack vectors

Configuration of Trend Micro’s XDR policies to Cymulate’s actionable remediation guidance

“Cyberattacks are not showing any signs of slowing down and need a united front from security providers to combat them,” said Carolyn Crandall, chief security advocate at Cymulate.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Trend Micro so that businesses can better understand any weaknesses in their security posture and optimize their existing security infrastructure to better protect their organizations.”, Crandall continued.

“Security validation is an essential step for organizations to take towards cyber resilience,” said Jon Clay, vice president of threat intelligence at Trend Micro.

“Integrating our solutions with Cymulate is an exciting milestone for us. This new offering will significantly strengthen the risk assessment capability and provide enhanced seamless protection for mission-critical environments through ongoing simulated attacks deployed alongside events and alerts coming from Trend Micro.”, Clay added.

Cymulate’s platform is recognized for its ability to continuously test a business’s security posture against immediate threats and to validate whether security controls are functioning properly to stop in-network activities tied to execution methods, OS manipulation, data manipulation, lateral movement, data exfiltration, and other actions that inform on how bad the incursion or breach might be.