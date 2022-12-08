Data protection and security in 2023

Change is the only constant. How we think about data protection, rules and regulations, and the changing of organizational structure is evolving. The good news is that companies and employees are more open to catering to these needs than ever before. They recognize that what has historically been “good enough,” won’t necessarily last in today’s modern data world.

Here are three ways I see these behaviors trending in coming year:

Trend #1: Data protection extends to the metaverse

With the ability (and desire) to enter a “physical space” from the comforts of one’s home, companies producing both hardware and software solutions will have to dig deep to translate the power of their offerings into a virtual space such as the metaverse. Everything will change including what we consider technology, how we experience it, and most of all, how we sell it.

In the coming year, expect to see exponential growth in other types of spatial data, such as a person’s movement or appearance all of which will further complicate data and cyber security experts’ ability to protect these assets. Like the explosive growth of wearables, sensors and IoT devices, data types used for product and UI experiences will continue to expand.

In 2023, security professionals will need to properly provision personal data that may be exposed in the metaverse, to protect it from being illegally sold or distributed.

Trend #2: Government entities and private companies collaborate more to protect consumers

There’s a perfect storm of rapidly evolving emerging technology and it will have a significant impact on government agencies around the world, as they struggle to protect their citizens.

The U.S. has had its share of debates and “false starts” when it comes to federal policy, but in the coming months, the government will have an even bigger impact on how companies collect, store, use, and protect data and personally identifiable information. While policy issues in emerging tech and data policy, privacy, and cybersecurity are bipartisan, politics still get in the way of real action and change. There has been a lot of action over the past few years that’s going to kick in for 2023 and beyond, including: funding for and advancement of where the government is going to invest and support emerging technologies that help protect and govern data, and new and ongoing regulatory compliance.

For emerging technology, AI and data privacy are examples of groundwork laid out by the Federal Trade Commission. The intent? Start looking more closely at consumer protection rulemaking as they look to curb data abuses and lax data security practices. In the coming year, expect to see mandates aimed at removing biased AI to ensure that algorithmic decisions do not result in unlawful discrimination.

Trend #3: Cyber security responsibility expands as those currently responsible try to fend off burnout

Since the US Congress declared October as Cyber Security Awareness month in 2004, companies and consumers have realized the importance of learning and engaging in cyber security awareness, training, and best practices. With the growing number of cyber incidents, there is an undeniable shift in the way businesses are operating. No one wants to make the headlines for a breach and, as a result, cyber security leaders are undergoing even more pressure under even higher standards.

In 2023, expect security leaders to do what it takes to avoid burnouts for themselves and their teams, as organizations realize they need to double down on cyber risk management and ensure employees are aligned to and follow evolving policies and guidelines for a cohesive and comprehensive cyber security infrastructure.

Anticipate a shift in the way that non-security leaders talk and show commitment to an understanding of cyber security; understanding that it is a community effort, and not just one person or one team obligation.

Looking ahead, expect a growing comfort with the ways in which organizations and employees embrace and approach a change in data management. As the focus on data protection advances toward becoming more of a necessity than a trend, companies and vendors will conjure up creative ways to ensure security without sacrificing productivity.