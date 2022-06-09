How to build security for the metaverse

Metaverse is the virtual world where a collective comes together to communicate and interact virtually.

If those involved in building the metaverse create common standards, together and early on, they have a much better chance of being more successful in the fight against inevitable cybercrime in the long run.

In this video for Help Net Security, Camellia Chan, CEO at Flexxon, talks about the blueprint for establishing industry standards in the metaverse to help create cybersecurity processes and technologies faster.