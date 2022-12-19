Action1 platform upgrades enable organizations to mitigate security and non-compliance risks

Action1 released the new version of its solution, helping internal IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) intelligently automate patching and remediation of security vulnerabilities across their endpoints and monitor patching results in real-time.

Consequently, the new version enables organizations to mitigate security and non-compliance risks in response to escalating cyber threats and strengthened regulations by ensuring continuous patch compliance.

Granular update policies . IT teams can now incorporate a comprehensive patching strategy within their managed endpoints by tailoring deployments of OS and third-party updates to their organization’s needs based on update sources, types, names, vendor wildcards, security severity, and by developing automated policies for consistent patching without human intervention.

. IT teams can now incorporate a comprehensive patching strategy within their managed endpoints by tailoring deployments of OS and third-party updates to their organization’s needs based on update sources, types, names, vendor wildcards, security severity, and by developing automated policies for consistent patching without human intervention. Patch compliance dashboard. IT teams get complete visibility into the patching status within their organization. Through the high-level view, they can see pending critical updates, update approvals, and reboots required, as well as drill down into details.

“Work-from-anywhere reality makes patching especially labor-intensive and causes IT teams to work overtime double-checking if all updates are deployed successfully; Otherwise, missing updates can let threat actors exploit security vulnerabilities, leading to data breaches and costly compliance fines,” said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. “With this upgrade, we provide IT teams with intelligent automation capabilities, empowering them to eliminate manual work while ensuring a 99% success rate for patch deployment and improving cybersecurity for their organizations.”