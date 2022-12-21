Sectigo hires Kevin Weiss as CEO

Kevin Weiss brings over 25 years of strategy and leadership experience in the technology space and joins Sectigo from Spireon, where he served as CEO for more than six years.

During that time, Weiss helped lead the company’s technology and go to market transformation. Prior, he was CEO of Unitrends, a global technology company that delivers end-to-end business recovery solutions; President of McAfee, a leading global network security company; and Senior Vice President at Ariba (now SAP Ariba), a procurement software provider.

“Kevin has a strong track record of developing growth strategies while maintaining focus on superior customer value,” said Travis Pearson, Co-Head of Private Equity and Managing Director, GI Partners.

“As we look to our next phase of growth, we are confident that Kevin’s seasoned leadership and significant experience in delivering operational excellence as well as building winning cultures will enable Sectigo to take full advantage of all opportunities that lie ahead,” Pearson added.

Sectigo’s core market, the public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate and machine identity management market is expected to grow to $9.8B by 2026, according to Markets and Markets.

In the coming years, Sectigo is focused on expanding its market presence by further innovating open and interoperable identity management solutions that enable enterprises of all sizes to establish a strong foundation of digital trust, and ultimately, transact business securely.

“Having worked earlier in my career at McAfee, I am excited about continuing my journey in the cybersecurity industry. Sectigo has a strong reputation for delivering high-value digital trust solutions. Our robust product portfolio and our extensive partner community will continue to underpin our next phase of growth,” Weiss said.

“I am very pleased to be joining Sectigo at a time when digital trust continues to be a vital consideration as we all navigate cybersecurity concerns in our ubiquitously connected world,” Weiss added.

Weiss continued, “I look forward to leading our team and capitalizing on Sectigo’s incredible market opportunity.Sectigo’s unique position as a Certificate Authority, a CLM solution provider and a web security provider means that enterprises that invest in Sectigo’s identity management solutions have access to a robust ecosystem capable of handling all their PKI-related needs. Sectigo’s capabilities cover the process from issuance to management and beyond, which allows Sectigo to deliver both legacy and emerging use cases with ease.”

Weiss takes over from Gary Greenfield, who served as interim CEO earlier this year.