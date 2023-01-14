SailPoint acquires SecZetta to help companies validate non-employee identities

With nearly half of today’s enterprises comprised of non-employees, organizations need to factor this growing group of identities into their approach to identity security.

With SecZetta, SailPoint will be able to expand its capabilities to help companies gain better visibility into all types of identities, across both employee and non-employee identities – from third-party contractors to temporary workers – all from a single, market-leading identity security platform.

This acquisition will give enterprises the centralized approach needed, plus the proper identity proofing required to fully validate non-employee identities across their businesses.

“The enterprise identity landscape has changed significantly in the last few years. We went from a largely in-office workforce to a distributed, virtual workforce and now a hybrid workforce. On top of that, most enterprises no longer rely solely on full-time employees to keep their business running. Yet not all of these companies have considered how this change impacts their approach to identity security,” said Grady Summers, EVP Product for SailPoint.

“With SecZetta, we can quickly give our customers the consolidated intelligence and visibility they need to ensure proper oversight into all identities and their technology access needs, regardless of whether they are a full-time employee or not,” Summers continued.

SailPoint and SecZetta have a long-standing partnership. Once SecZetta’s solutions are fully integrated into SailPoint’s Identity Security Cloud platform, SailPoint will deliver a unified platform to customers – providing context-rich identity information with the right level of intelligence needed to answer the “who should have access to what”, “when” and “why” questions for this unique, often under-secured set of identities.

With SecZetta, SailPoint will also be able to further help companies with identity consolidation efforts, merging and organizing workforce data across authoritative sources to create a centralized repository of identities.

This identity intelligence will then be offered as a packaged offering within the Identity Security Cloud platform to deliver more comprehensive identity security – one that provides the critical layer of risk management and governance needed across both employee and non-employee identities from a single platform.

“Acquiring SecZetta allows us to quickly address an emerging threat to our customers’ business not currently addressed by SailPoint – and that is this gap in visibility over non-employee identities. Here at SailPoint, we want to be known as the kind of company our customers can always rely on to anticipate and solve for their needs as they continue to evolve,” said Mark McClain, CEO and Founder, SailPoint.

“This announcement underscores our relentless focus on better serving our customers by consistently evolving our identity security platform that discovers, manages and secures all identities across the modern enterprise,” McClain concluded.