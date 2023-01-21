Fingerprint partners with Ping Identity to help customers prevent fraud

Fingerprint and Ping Identity partnership enables PingOne DaVinci customers to identify devices throughout user journeys, which helps prevent fraud and improve the overall customer experience.

Fingerprint joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program.

Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Fingerprint allows PingOne DaVinci customers to reduce fraud by integrating device identification into their user journeys.

Fingerprint’s 99.5% accurate device identification platform integrates with PingOne DaVinci to help companies design a seamless and secure user experience that reduces friction by decreasing the need for multi-factor authentication for known users.

Reducing friction for the end user leads to new customer acquisition and revenue growth.

“At Fingerprint, our mission is to empower developers to build safe and seamless internet services,” said Dan Pinto, CEO of Fingerprint.

“Partnering with Ping Identity helps us achieve that by making it easy to incorporate our industry-leading device identification technology into various digital user journeys – all with the focus on providing secure, frictionless experiences,” Pinto continued.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity.

“Our partnership with Fingerprint leverages PingOne DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey,” Russon concluded.