Hybrid cloud storage security challenges

Companies are challenged with more complex hybrid IT environments. They are raising budgets to fend off cyberattacks and keep up as production environments continue to diversify across various clouds, according to Veeam Software.

While organizations of all sizes now embrace hybrid-cloud architectures, it is not a one-way journey to the cloud that reduces the importance of the modern data center.

In this Help Net Security video, Katie McCullough, CISO at Panzura, discusses the challenges of hybrid cloud storage security.